Cassper in a celebratory mood after bagging ‘Artist of the Decade’ award

Cassper Nyovest haters and critics better be ready to eat their words after the rapper emerged victorious and won the highly coveted "Artist of the Decade" at the SA Hip Hop Awards. The race for the prestigious prize was certainly a tough one!

Not only was Mufasa up against some serious competition, but he also needed the support of his fan base to clinch a win. Cassper overcame tough competition, which featured the likes of his rival AKA, K.O, Emtee, Kwesta and A-Reece. At one point during voting, it seemed as though Slimes A-Reece's fans had secured A-Reece the win, as he was leading strongly.

As with any competition, however, anything can happen, and Cassper ended up taking the lead and bringing the award home. An excited Cassper reacted to the news and tweeted that he had won the prestigious award. Mood after winning Artist of the Decade!!! #SummerYaFame pic.twitter.com/zyXIb7kQKr — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) December 12, 2021 Cassper also had a message for his naysayers, who always have something to say.

"Y'all know I deserved that award. If you don't agree, you don't know nothing about SA Hip Hop in the past decade. The most important force in years," tweeted the rapper. Cassper may have not been in the limelight for a decade, but he has certainly had a huge impact on the SA Hip Hop streets. The multi-award-winning artist, when he entered the hip hop game, made everyone stand up.

Who can forget that ponytail and Doc Shebeleza blasting from every corner. The musician hails from Mafikeng. He went on to launch his own record label, Family Tree. I just won Artist of the Decade and CR7 just scored yet another goal for Manchester united!!!! Choose your GOAT WISELY!!!! — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) December 11, 2021 Not only did Cassper create a name for himself as a hitmaker, but also as a man of firsts.

Concerts were always a thing in Mzansi, but Mufasa changed the game with his iconic “Fill Up” concerts. He was the first South African rapper to sell out tickets at the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg, for his Fill Up The Dome concert in 2015. He went on to "fill up" stadiums around the country, such as the Orlando Stadium, FNB Stadium, Moses Mabhida Stadium and Royal Bafokeng Stadium.