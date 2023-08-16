Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C share tour dates for landmark upcoming world tour

A few months on from announcing that they’d be embarking on a joint world tour, South African rap mega stars Nasty C and Cassper Nyovest have announced some of the dates for the eagerly anticipated tour. The dates announced so far include shows in Rwanda, Nigeria, Zambia, Mozambique and Swaziland.

In a press release shared with IOL Entertainment, organisers explained that the tour was an invitation to join in the celebration of artistry, culture, and unity. The two artists went on a joint Instagram Live on Wednesday evening to discuss the upcoming tour. During the Live, they also announced that Dee Koala would join them for the upcoming Johannesburg and Cape Town legs.

“Will be joining @casspernyovest & @Nasty_CSA on their African Throne Tour as one of their main acts for the Johannesburg and Cape Town leg 🇿🇦 africanthrone.com,” shared Dee Koala on Twitter a short while later. Will be joining @casspernyovest & @Nasty_CSA on their African Throne Tour as one of their main acts for the Johannesburg and Cape Town leg 🇿🇦https://t.co/tuvaDLVkoF pic.twitter.com/PFO7DYWIUs — Dee Koala (@DeeKoala_) August 15, 2023

This groundbreaking tour, which is titled ‘African Throne’, is set to break boundaries and go beyond borders as the two acts become the first two major South African rappers to tour together beyond SA. The tour is set to be a celebration of the evolution of their music careers and encapsulate their journeys in the music industry through a well thought-out set-list that resonates with their fans. “The African Throne world tour is a celebration of our shared African identity,” Nyovest shared.

“We're bringing our distinct flavours and experiences to the stage, creating an unforgettable experience that unites and uplifts Africa as a whole.” Nasty also weighed in, “The tour is also an embodiment of unity, showcasing the power of collaboration. “Our aim is to not only to entertain but to inspire a new generation of artists to collaborate, innovate, and push the boundaries of what African artists can achieve together."

Below are the confirmed tour dates: 1st September - Swaziland 2nd September - Kenya

7th September - Mozambique 8th September - Botswana 9th September - Malawi

10 September - Zambia 15 - 16 September - Nigeria 23rd September - Rwanda