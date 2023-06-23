Nasty C on pushing the envelope with Cassper Nyovest on joint African tour

Mzansi mega rap stars Nasty C and Cassper Nyovest are set to embark on a joint tour across the African continent later this year. The “African Throne” tour will include Tanzania, Ghana, Zambia, Nigeria, Namibia, Botswana, Kenya, Uganda, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Ivory Coast, eSwatini, South Africa and Mozambique.

“We are trying to say we don’t have to wait till someone from outside the continent to teach us how to tour. We’ve never really toured as Africans and African hip hop has never really toured. “When we say tour, we mean two or three clubs in the same city or country, but now, we are actually taking this thing to multiple countries. We are trying to push the envelope and change the game and introduce touring to Africa.” Nasty C is a firm believer in Africans controlling the narrative and being able to tell their own stories, which is also behind his participation in “Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire” a ten-part collection of premium animated Disney+ original short films.