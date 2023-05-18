Family announces memorial and funeral details of jazz maestro Musa Manzini

The family of Muzi Manzini has announced that the jazz maestro will be buried on Saturday, May 20, at H2586, Umnyezane Road, Esikhawini (Next to Hlamvana High School) in KwaZulu-Natal. The funeral service will commence at 9am at the Methodist Church Service, in Esikhawini.

According to the family statement, Manzini died on May 15, at the Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg, after suffering a fatal seizure. “Musa was first hospitalised with a malignant brain tumour in 2006,” read the statement. “Subsequent to the surgery, he had five more craniotomies, three to remove the tumour that had grown back, and three to deal with the hydrocephalus, an accumulation of fluid in the brain.

“Epilepsy and seizures are common complications of craniotomy. Musa made headline news in 2018 after he underwent an awake craniotomy, where he played the guitar while the surgeons removed the tumour,” elaborated the family statement. The family spokesperson, Palesa Mazamisa, confirmed that the life of Manzini will be celebrated at the memorial service, on Friday, May 19, at the Bat Centre in Durban, at 12pm. The second memorial service will take place at the Joburg Theatre, on May 30, on what would have been Manzini’s 51st birthday.

Manzini was known for his exceptional skill as a bass player. In 1985, his father, who was living in Cape Town, decided to bring him to the city for high school and university studies. It was later, in his high school days, that he first picked up the guitar just as a hobby, but was hooked to it ever since. After graduating with a bachelor of music degree, Manzini spent three years as a part-time lecturer at UCT, instructing electric and acoustic bassists, jazz theory and improvisation.