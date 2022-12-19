GoodLuck releases new track just in time for summer

South African electronic band GoodLuck have recently released a new track called “I Feel Good” just in time for the holiday season. Described as a feel-good house music genre, the song is written with the motivation of how people feel to be getting back to the norm of partying again since the pandemic stripped us of that enjoyment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GoodLuck (@goodlucklive) The band describe the song as “a dance floor-filling smash that whips you away on a hedonistic rush of pushing hi-hats, driving keyboards, and a catchy-dreamy pop vocal. “This dance-pop song from the top electronic band is the antidote we’ve been waiting for and will have us all tearing up the summer dance floors this holiday season.” Band lead vocalist Jules Harding said: “‘I Feel Alive’ is the summer track that we need right now.

“After months of keeping ourselves away from other people and in a desperate need to connect, these lyrics just poured out of me and into a very different world from the one we are living in now. “After things started opening up again, we started performing this song in our sets. We were performing it live at a show in the Netherlands and the crowd were jumping so high that they literally broke the dance floor! “That’s when we knew it was time to release the song, the world was finally ready.”

