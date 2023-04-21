HOT 102.7FM elated to have reached ‘finalist’ status at NY Festivals Radio Awards

HOT 102.7FM has every right to brag after bagging seven nominations in the 2023 New York Festivals Radio Awards in the US.
Even though they didn’t win any of the categories, the Johannesburg station made history by being honoured as a finalist in four categories at the awards ceremony in Las Vegas recently, earning them ‘finalist’ status.
The station reached the finale for their nominations in Joburg’s Hottest Breakfast Show for Best Music/Personality Show in the Morning Drive/Afternoon Programming category, the HOT 102.7FM station sound for Best Station ID Imaging and two entries from the News department: Best News Documentary/Special for the “Jenny Boekwurm” series and Best News Special Report for “The Bully Chain”.
Nearly two years old, Hot 102.7FM is now classified alongside the ranks of global heavyweights such as the BBC, Al Jazeera, Radio-Canada, RTE Radio 1 – Ireland, Sirius XM (US), Sky (UK), and Virgin Radio (UK).
Managing director of HOT 102.7FM, Lloyd Madurai, said in a statement: “We’re blown away by this global recognition, but it’s no more than my team deserve.
“A lot of hard work has gone into crafting the sound and overall offering of HOT 102.7FM and to be recognised on the world stage is just great affirmation of the path the station is on, which includes building a loyal listenership and delivering results for our commercial partners.”
Madurai added: “The New York Festivals Radio Awards are regarded as the ‘Oscars of the radio industry’, which makes this so much more meaningful.
“To be recognised and honoured by global heavyweights in the world of radio says so much about what we’ve built here at HOT 102.7FM and the quality of the radio product we’ve taken to market, since launching in 2021.”