HOT 102.7FM elated to have reached ‘finalist’ status at NY Festivals Radio Awards

HOT 102.7FM has every right to brag after bagging seven nominations in the 2023 New York Festivals Radio Awards in the US. Even though they didn’t win any of the categories, the Johannesburg station made history by being honoured as a finalist in four categories at the awards ceremony in Las Vegas recently, earning them ‘finalist’ status.

The station reached the finale for their nominations in Joburg’s Hottest Breakfast Show for Best Music/Personality Show in the Morning Drive/Afternoon Programming category, the HOT 102.7FM station sound for Best Station ID Imaging and two entries from the News department: Best News Documentary/Special for the “Jenny Boekwurm” series and Best News Special Report for “The Bully Chain”. Nearly two years old, Hot 102.7FM is now classified alongside the ranks of global heavyweights such as the BBC, Al Jazeera, Radio-Canada, RTE Radio 1 – Ireland, Sirius XM (US), Sky (UK), and Virgin Radio (UK). Managing director of HOT 102.7FM, Lloyd Madurai, said in a statement: “We’re blown away by this global recognition, but it’s no more than my team deserve.