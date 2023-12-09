Is Maglera Doe Boy SA hip-hop’s 2023 MVP?

We lost arguably the greatest local rapper of all-time, AKA, to a tragic shooting, Blxckie unexpectedly slowed down after a furious 2023 and 43-year-old K.O somehow seemed to be the most visible act.

In the midst of all of this, Maglera Doe Boy has been the surprise star of the show in his relentless pursuit of the top spot.

Following a scorching 2022 in which he was lauded for having arguably the best verse of the year with his guest appearance on MashBeatz’s ‘Never Ride’, Maglera continued right where he left off.

Some of the highlights include his memorable feature on Cassper Nyovest’s hit single ‘018’, Flvme’s ‘Keep Going’, and his recent collaboration with Priddy Ugly on the impressively catchy ‘Ntjaka’.