Jazz legend Hugh Masekela inducted into the Ertegun Hall of Fame in New York

South African Tourism teamed up with the Hugh Masekela Heritage Foundation to celebrate the legendary musician, at Dizzy's Club at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York over the weekend.
A highlight of the event to honour Masekela's contributions to jazz music and his impact on South Africa as a cultural destination, was the induction of the late jazz maestro into the Ertegun Hall of Fame.
Other artists who have received this prestigious recognition for their exceptional achievements in the music industry include Julian “Cannonball” Adderley (Inducted 2019), Louis Armstrong (Inducted 2004), Nat “King” Cole (Inducted 2018), John Coltrane (Inducted 2004) and Miles Davis (Inducted 2004).
A pre-induction reception was attended by special guests, jazz enthusiasts and journalists who gathered to pay tribute to Masekela's legacy as one of the greatest jazz artists of all-time.
South African Tourism said that among the other highlights were special musical performances by the Hugh Masekela Heritage Foundation scholarship students from the Manhattan School of Music.
Selema Masekela and Pula Twala, the children of Hugh Masekela, accepted the honour on behalf of their late father.
Pula Twala, Board Member of the Hugh Masekela Heritage Foundation, shared: “In 2015, Hugh Masekela established the Hugh Masekela Heritage Foundation for the express purpose of preserving and promoting our African heritage and the restoration of our African identity through various mediums.”
“In the five years since his passing the Hugh Masekela Heritage Foundation has continued to devote energy and time to maintaining and motivating projects that Bra Hugh initiated while still with us, as well as new initiatives that fit within our mission statement.”
Themba Khumalo, Acting CEO of South African Tourism added: "We are honoured to pay tribute to the late Hugh Masekela, a true icon of jazz music and a cultural ambassador for South Africa.
“His music continues to inspire and captivate audiences around the world, and his legacy lives on through the Hugh Masekela Heritage Foundation.”
“We are proud to celebrate his induction into the Ertegun Hall of Fame and highlight the unique cultural offerings of South Africa as a must-visit destination for travellers seeking enriching experiences."