Lloyiso performs at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding

You know you’ve made it in my life when you’ve been asked to perform at arguably the biggest wedding event of 2022. South African singer and songwriter Lloyiso serenaded the guests with his rendition of the classic romance song “Only Fools Rush In” as the newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz shared their first dance.

Story continues below Advertisment

The pair tied the knot over the weekend in a luxury wedding in Palm Beach, Florida, after getting engaged in July 2020. The lavish three-day affair was attended by the likes of Venus and Serena Williams, Eva Longoria, Gordon Ramsay and the popular Spice Girls stars Mel B and Mel C.

Taking to Twitter, fans have congratulated the local star on his specular milestone. “Nice one @Lloyiso_rsa - performing at what US Vogue calls the wedding of the year between Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz,” commented @craigbjacobs. Nice one @Lloyiso_rsa - performing at what US Vogue calls the wedding of the year between Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz pic.twitter.com/TI49club5s — craigbjacobs (@craigbjacobs) April 11, 2022 “@Lloyiso_rsa really performed at the Beckhams wedding, unbelievable 😍,” said @cartierkiyu.

Story continues below Advertisment

@Lloyiso_rsa really performed at the Beckhams wedding , unbelievable 😍 — The Life of Ki (@cartierkiyu) April 11, 2022 “It’s @Lloyiso_rsa performing at Brooklyn Beckams’s wedding 🔥😭 when God shows out !!” added @Ceboooooo_. It’s @Lloyiso_rsa performing at Brooklyn Beckams’s wedding 🔥😭,when God shows out !! — Gabss.sassss (@Ceboooooo_) April 11, 2022 The “Indlovu” star thanked his fans for showing him love on Twitter and said: “Thank you guys for all the messages and love you’ve been showing me. I’ll be sharing pictures and hopefully videos in the next couple days of days.” Thank you guys for all the messages and love you’ve been showing me, I’ll be sharing pictures and hopefully videos in the next couple days of days ☺️☺️❤️ — Lloyiso (@Lloyiso_rsa) April 11, 2022 Lloyiso recently made history as the first South African artist to get signed to Republic Records, a New York City-based American record label owned by Universal Music Group.

Story continues below Advertisment

Speaking to IOL Lifestyle sister publication The Star Lloyiso, the star explained that before the Republic Records deal came through, he was inundated with emails from many reputable record companies wanting to sign him up. “I was overwhelmed. I did not know how to feel. I was just like, everyone wants a piece of Lloyiso, but I am waiting for that right one. When I received the news, it took a while to believe it,” he told The Star. At 16-years-old, Lloyiso appeared on “Idols SA” and placed fifth in the competition.

Story continues below Advertisment