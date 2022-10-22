LOOK: Boohle gifts herself a Mercedes Benz V-Class

The reigning queen of amapiano Boohle, real name Buhlebevangeli Manyathi, surprised her fans and followers this week when she shared on her Instagram that she has gifted herself a Black Mercedes Benz V-Class. The “Hamba Wena” hitmaker shared snaps of herself posing next to the German luxury machine, wrapped in a big red bow, at the dealership, with a caption: “To God be the glory 🙌🙏. To my supporters I Love You ❤️.”

Fans and industry friends including DJ Zinhle, Major League DJz, Aymos, Nomfundo Moh and Janta Malawi congratulated the star on her spectacular achievement. Meanwhile, Boohle scooped yet another industry accolade when she was crowned SAMPRA Amapiano Artist of the Year at the inaugural Basadi In Music Awards (BIMAs), held at Gallagher Convention Centre, on Saturday, October 25. She went up against DJ Fonzi, Kamo Mphela, Lady Du and Pabi Cooper.

“WE WON FAM!!!!!!!!!! We won Amapiano artist of the year🙏 thank you for the votes and support ❤️,” shared Boohle on Instagram. “Thank you @basadiinmusicawards_sa for empowering women, shout out to @hloni_modise you’re inspiring and amazing keep it up! Shout out to @sampra_rsa thank you for everything you do for us creatives. “Shout out to my day ones, the “Boohle family“ my supporters here at home and across the borders. I love you and I see you!!! To more wins.…🥂 I’m so humbled! 😭😭,” added the star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boohle🇿🇦 (@boohle_sa) Belonging to the brainchild of one of Mzansi’s industry movers and shakers Hloni Modise-Matau, the annual Basadi In Music event is a platform to celebrate the remarkable achievements and contributions of women in the music industry. It was a night of heavyweights as Lamiez Holworthy and Lerato Kganyago emerged as the biggest winners clinching two gongs each. Holworthy bagged with the DJ of the Year and Music TV Presenter of the Year awards while Kganyago received the Entertainment Radio Presenter of the Year and Mosadi in Business Achievement Award, alongside Dineo Ranaka and DJ Zinhle.

Other big winners of the night included Gigi Lamayne who scooped Rap/Hip hop Artist of the year, Holly Rey, who bagged Pop Artist of the year and Makhadzi who walked away with the Artist of the Year accolade. Popularly known for her songs “Yini Na”, “Slala Amalunde” and “Siyathandana”, Boohle’s sound is described as a combination of amapiano, afro-house and afro-soul. In 2021, she won Best Amapiano Newcomer and Best Amapiano Female Vocalist at the South African Amapiano Awards.