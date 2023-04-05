LOOK: Burna Boy set to make history by headlining stadium show in NYC

Nigerian afro beats/afro fusion superstar Burna Boy is set to make history when he steps onto the stage to perform at New York City’s Citi Field Stadium on July 8. The 31-year-old will become the first Nigeria act to headline his own show at a stadium in the US. This marks yet another major stadium date in Burna Boy’s ongoing Love, Damini world tour, which has already seen him fill up several major stadium across the world.

This NYC date falls on the first anniversary of his most recent album, “Love, Damini”. Burna shared the news through an Instagram post on Monday. “If you thought MSG was wild… I'm doing a stadium in NYC. Tickets on sale Friday at www.onaspaceship.com.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burna Boy (@burnaboygram) The post included a promotional video, which featured clips from some of his biggest shows to date.

“The Grammy Award-winning Burna Boy live in his largest North American show ever,” said the narrator. “Burna Boy presents Love, Damini, Saturday, July 8 at Citi Field. Get tickets Friday at livenation.com. Don’t miss Burna Boy.” Citi Field Stadium has a capacity of 41 922, which is almost double that of his last big US show at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden. He is also set to perform at three more stadium shows later this year: London Stadium, Burat Paris La Defense and Gelre Dome in Amsterdam.