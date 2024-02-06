LOOK: Mr Thela gives back to his Samora Machel community

Cape Town DJ and producer, Mr Thela, recently teamed up with the Hollywood Foundation to give back to the children of the impoverished Samora Machel township, a community which he hails from. The popular DJ, whose real name is Simpiwe Sihawu, visited Naluxolo Primary School in Samora Machel, to donate R30,000 worth of essential school supplies, including school shoes, as part of the Hollywood Foundation’s Back to School campaign.

“Giving back to the community has always been my dream,” he said. “Last year when I got a new team I shared with them that I would like to make this happen,” he said. Sihawu said the Hollywood Foundation reached out to him and their visions aligned in giving back to the community.

With a remarkable R8 million pledge, the campaign by the Hollywood Foundation aims to support parents and empower learners from diverse communities across South Africa, at the beginning of the new school year by providing them with essential school supplies. “I chose Naluxolo Primary School because my mother used to teach here. I am aware of the circumstances of parents and learners from this school. “I grew up in Samora and so the reality is lived. I am thankful to the Hollywood Foundation team for this wonderful initiative and I hope it will be the start of many and we can reach more school,” said Sihawu.