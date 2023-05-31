Mzansi’s much loved youth choir is back for another phenomenal showcase. The “Ndlovu Youth Choir” announced its South African tour dates and will perform five shows in each city.

The choral group has become the most treasured and globally recognised choir in South Africa since its inception in 2009. After numerous sold out shows, the “Ndlovu Youth Choir’s SA Tour” kicks off at Montecasino’s Teatro on Friday, August 25, at 7.30pm followed by two performances on Saturday, August 26, at 3pm and 7.30pm and two shows on Sunday, August 27 at 2pm and 6pm. Cape Town concerts at the Artscape take place on Friday, October 13, at 7.30pm, Saturday, October 14, at 3pm at 7.30pm and Sunday, October 15, at 2pm and 6pm. Tickets are available via www.showtime.co.za or Ticketmaster.

The choir, consists of 15 choristers, accompanied by a three-piece band with their conductor, composer and producer; Ralf Schmitt. They are known for their unique musical locally and internationally, with recent tours across the USA and forthcoming tours to Germany and the Netherlands which includes performances at the "North Sea Jazz Festival" in Rotterdam and the "Carnegie Hall Summer Festival" in Bryant Park, New York. Showtime Management's Tony Feldman said: "The Ndlovu Youth Choir brings an incredible energy to every performance and we are proud to bring Africa's singing ambassadors back on stage to share their talents with audiences in Johannesburg and Cape Town in this return concert series.

“The popularity of the choir is enormous and soon they will be back, by popular demand.” The “Ndlovu Youth Choir in Concert”, features many of the choir’s famous hits such as “Africa”, “Easy On Me”, “Shape of You”, “Higher Love”, “Man in the Mirror”, and “We Will Rise”. The repertoire also features “Mbube” and “Special Star” as well as some original compositions, including “Grateful” and “Celebrate” from their third studio album entitled “Grateful”. The choir boasts performances alongside industry greats including Master KG, P!nk, Sun-El Musician, Kygo and performed for the likes of Trevor Noah, King Charles and Bill Gates.