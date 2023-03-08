New date announced for Metro FM Music Awards

The Metro FM Music Awards (MMAs), the SABC and Mpumalanga province have announced a new date for the upcoming 2023 Metro FM Music Awards. The new date for the awards show has been set for Saturday, May 6.

The parties announced through a press release that this change was necessitated by circumstances beyond their control. “The SABC apologises to the public that they will have to wait an extra week to witness the return of this highly anticipated event,” said SABC Group Executive: Radio, Nada Wotshela. “We are aware that there is a lot of interest in the awards and we promise the public that they won’t be disappointed with the world-class broadcasting production.”

Head of Department for Culture, Sport and Recreation Godfrey Ntombela added: “We are excited as a province to once again partner with Metro FM. “The opportunity to host this major event comes at the right time and we are hopeful that it will benefit the creative industry and promote tourism in the province.” In January, Metro FM, the SABC’s biggest commercial radio station, hosted media and government dignitaries at The Capital Mbombela to announce the return of the MMAs, which have been absent since 2017.

And Metro FM’s Lerato Kganyago revealed that the awards ceremony will return on April 29 and will be hosted in Mbombela, Mpumalanga. During the event, the MMAs called for submissions for consideration in various categories, which they wrapped up on February 28. The ceremony will be broadcast live on SABC1 and supported by various SABC radio stations. It will also be streamed live on SABC Plus and Metro FM’s YouTube channel.