Nomcebo Zikode: I got hacked

South African vocalist Nomcebo Zikode has issued a statement warning her fans, family and friends that her number has been hacked. Taking to her social media on Tuesday, Zikode alerted everyone to be on the lookout for strange messages from the fraudsters asking for money.

“If you ever had me as a contact on WhatsApp, please do not send any money to it as my cellphone number has been hacked,” says the star. “The hacker is going around asking all my contacts for money. It’s a scam, don’t do it.” The star went on to apologise to anyone who had already sent the money to the hackers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nomcebo Zikode (@nomcebo_zikode) Zikode recently made her debut on the popular American reality TV show, “Love & Hip Hop: Lineage to Legacy”. In the latest episode of the show, the KwaZulu-Natal born star is seen congratulating the cast for taking the “ancestry test,” which is set to help the cast trace their African roots. “I want to congratulate you for taking your ancestry text. This means you know your roots. I want to say you are welcome in this beautiful Africa. You are welcome any time,” said Zikode.

Zikode also gave an electric performance of the global anthem, “Jerusalema”. The cast of the reality show includes Karlie Redd, Papoose, Yandy Harris-Smith and Momma Dee. Watch the video below:

Zikode is fast become an international sensation. She recently performed at the closing ceremony of the 2022 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Cameroon. She also announced on her social media that she soon be embarking on another US tour. In October last year, Zikode was honoured by the City of Miami’s official commissioner Jeffrey Watson and Joe Carollo.