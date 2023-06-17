Paxton Fielies makes waves with ‘Touch & Go’ music video drop

Paxton Fielies is serving the heat in her latest music video off the back of her recently released singe called “Touch & Go”. It is not a familiar sight to see Fielies dance on stage or in her music videos but she is really getting physical in this one, something Mzansi could possible be seeing more of.

The 23-year-old Cape Town-based songstress shot to fame when she became the Season 13 “SA Idols” winner and has been on a roll ever since. In March this year, Paxton released “Touch & Go” as a teaser ahead of her second album. The R&B music star told IOL Entertainment that the song touched on a personal issue she experienced with dating at a time when she was mostly occupied with her career.

“’Touch & Go’ was inspired by a conversation I had with one of my friends about how difficult and complex dating can be in this day and age, especially as a young professional who is focused on her/his career and goals,” she said. Nearly three months since the song was released, the influential performer dropped the hot new music video and fans are adoring her offering, just in time for Youth Month. View this post on Instagram A post shared by paxton fielies (@paxtonfielies_) The artist was inundated with compliments from industry mates and followers who loved her choreography and visual content of the video quality.

Fielies told IOL Entertainment: “I appreciate the love shown on the release of this new material. “It is still such a thrill to be able to release new music and I love how the listeners receive everything I put out. “This is the beginning of another chapter for me and I’m ready to serve fans with all I’ve got.”

jarrad_ricketts wrote: “Who shot this @paxtonfielies_ …it looks so good! Well done to you!!! Keep them comin!” all_things_hair_by_amiena wrote: “Serve us! 🥵🥵🥵🥵." zoe_zana wrote: “Let's get them queen 🔥.”

itsjessehart wrote: “THIS IS EVERYTHING 🔥🔥 WURK IT GYAL WURK IT 💃💃💃💃.” regan_musiclife wrote: “The video makes this song even better dam 🔥❤️.” ajlix7 wrote: “Dope video.. Loving the move P.. Keep up the fire.”