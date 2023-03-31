Second annual Amapiano Awards postponed ‘due to certain new developments’

The second Amapiano Awards which were supposed to take place on Sunday, April 2, have been postponed. In a statement, the event organisers said the event will not be taking place this weekend due to certain new developments.

“We understand the excitement and anticipation surrounding this event, and we apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to our guests, nominees and sponsors. We are working diligently to identify a new date and will announce it very soon,” reads the statement. Those who have already bought tickets can exchange them for the new date or request a full refund. Voting lines have also been extended, and the new closing date will be announced after the new date for the event is finalised.

The Amapiano Awards are a celebration of all artists who make a significant contribution to this music genre. The initiative also supports local entrepreneurs. As such, it’s partnered with Hermosa Flor as its official beauty sponsor. “Beauty plays a pivotal role in how brands are communicated in the entertainment industry. We are proud to have one of the most successful local beauty brands sharing their journey with us,” the SAAPA organisers said.