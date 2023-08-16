Summer’s starting early with Major League DJz, Young Stunna and more set to release new music on Friday

Summer is arriving early on the South African music scene as several of our biggest artists prepare to release new music. This Friday alone, Major League DJz and Young Stunna will be headlining a jam-packed list of artists releasing new music.

Major League DJz will be following up their recent Major Lazer collaboration with a new single featuring Elaine and Yumbs titled ‘All Night Long’ on Friday. Elsewhere, Young Stunna is preparing to release his eagerly anticipated single, ‘uNonkosi’. “AMANZI, UMOYA, UMHLABA nOMLILO,

The new single is the lead single ahead of the release of his upcoming sophomore album, and comes two years after he exploded onto the scene with his award-winning debut project, ‘Notumato’. A few days ago, Stunna reflected on his journey over the past two years, “2 years ago, I was introduced to a whole new world. I felt how pops @kabelomotha_ believed in me and had his own vision, we were so channeled & connected. “The only thing on my mind was to keep on doing good, focus on what I came here for, with all the love & energy inside me because I love music with all my heart and I met someone who puts his heart into it, Kabza De Small is the biggest blessing in my life I don't wanna lie, taught me a lot and that's why I'm still taking care of this gift, the right way.”

He went on to share that releasing his first album was the beginning of a “new beautiful journey”. “Life itself came with it's own lessons and I went through it, until now, I'm still standing,” he said. He also thanked Kabza for introducing him to his current team, as well as @djmaphorisa.