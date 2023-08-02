Major League DJz make history at Tomorrowland music festival

History was made over the weekend when the South African music duo, Major League DJz, played at the world’s largest and most well-known dance music festival, Tomorrowland. The twin brothers were the first amapiano act to be billed on the line-up, which was attended by hundreds of thousands of visitors in Boom, Belgium, from July 21-30.

The award-winning DJs played among world-famous DJs like South Africa’s Black Coffee, “Scared to Be Lonely” hitmaker Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and more that the large-scale annual electronic dance music festival. Watch clips from the festival. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chiara (@chiara_cosentino) Major League DJz success doesn’t stop there.

They also graced the coveted DJ Mag (a British monthly magazine dedicated to electronic dance music and DJs) cover as the first amapiano act and, overall, the third South Africans to do so, following DJ Black Coffee and DJ Lag. Bandile Mbere said: “DJ Mag is the biggest DJ magazine, so it means a lot to be on the cover internationally”, while his twin responded, “It’s been a dream for us to be on the cover. We’ll treasure this moment.” Posting a picture of the cover on Instagram, they wrote: “Amapiano is on the cover of the biggest dance music magazine in the world and we are the FIRST TO DO IT!