Suthukazi Arosi to be honoured with Lifetime Achievement honour at Backing Vocalists and Session Musicians Awards

Legendary musician Suthukazi Arosi will be honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Backing Vocalists and Session Musicians Awards (BVSM), set to take place at the Soweto Theatre on Sunday, February 5. The brainchild of music icon Yvonne Chaka Chaka, the BVSM Awards recognise backing vocalists and session musicians who for “a long time have been cast in the shadows of the stage, never seen nor acknowledged”.

“I am truly honoured to be recognised in this manner for the work I have done over the past four decades,” said Arosi. “I'm very grateful to Yvonne to come up with such a great initiative that recognises the talent and important role that backing vocalists and session musicians play in contributing towards some of the country’s greatest hits. “When we make music, it’s because we love what we do, we don’t do it for the awards but it is nice to be recognised and celebrated by your peers.”

Other Lifetime Achievement recipients are David Mabaso, the only surviving member of the Big Dudes, who worked with Brenda Bassie; while Kokotile Rakhetla was a keyboardist for the Young5 band and performed with the likes of Rebecca Malope. Also, Kenny Mathaba, one of the greatest guitar legends of all time. He worked with Letta Mbulu, Caiphus Semenya, Ray Phiri and Miriam Makeba. Madala Kunene, best known as the king of Zulu guitar will also be honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award. He worked with the likes of Andreas Vollenweider, Airto Moreira, Phuzekhemisi and Busi Mhlongo.

Arosi told IOL Entertainment she continued to serve as a backing vocalist and session musician even after she became an established artist. She maintained that given the chance, she will continue to do so because “music is my life and it doesn’t matter how and where I do it”. “Even after releasing my first solo album, I would still avail myself as a session musician because there is so much that you learn from just doing backing work and sessions with different musicians.”

With a career spanning four decades, the Eastern Cape-born star worked alongside several artists, including Miriam Makeba, Hugh Masekela, Jonas Gwangwa, Letta Mbulu, Caiphus Semenya and Chicco Twala. Commenting on the awards, Chaka Chaka said: “What’s at the core of the BVSM Awards is a celebration of talent that is neglected and unrecognised; they continue to support frontliners on stage or in the studio. “We serve to remind music fans that in the ecosystem of hit-making, there are musicians who contribute so much yet remain in the shadows because they are not frontline acts.