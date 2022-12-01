Tems bags Best New Artist honours at the Soul Train Awards

Nigerian Afrobeats artist Tems walked away with the Best New Artist accolade at the 2022 Soul Train Awards. Real name Temilade Openiyi, she was nominated alongside fellow Nigerians, CKay and Fireboy DML, and became the first African artist to emerge victorious in the category.

Award-winning comedian and actor Deon Cole hosted the awards in Las Vegas on November 26. “Tems embodies the essence of R&B/Soul, and her recognition as the Best New Artist once again underscores her brilliance as well as the globalisation of African music. “We are excited about the emergence of African talent on the global stage. We will continue to play our part as collaborators and promoters of black excellence,” said Monde Twala, senior vice president and general manager of Paramount Africa and Peer Lead, BET International.

The “Free My Mind” hitmaker has had a fantastic year. She wrote Rihanna’s comeback song, “Lift Me Up” in memory of the late “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman. And now, she’s on the cover of Daze Magazine. View this post on Instagram A post shared by TEMS 🕊 (@temsbaby) Other artists who won at the Soul Train Awards include: Certified Soul Award

Mary J Blige Best RNB/Soul Female Artist Jazmine Sullivan

Best RNB/Soul Male Artist Chris Brown Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin Song of the Year “Break My Soul” - Beyoncé

Album of the Year “Renaissance” - Beyoncé The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award

Hrs & Hrs - Muni Long Best Dance Performance “About Damn Time” - Lizzo

Best Collaboration “Make Me Say It Again, Girl” - Ronald Isley, The Isley Brothers ft Beyoncé Video of The Year