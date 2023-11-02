Thandi Draai to take her talent on tour in United States

Vocalist, DJ, music producer, and songwriter Thandi Draai, will be embarking on a major concert tour in the United States. “Thandi Draai in the U.S.A” tour is set to take place from December 15, 2023 to April 7, 2024 and will see the artist headlining concerts in Washington DC, Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta, New York City, Oakland, Los Angeles, and Brooklyn.

Draai’s career in the music industry began in 2018 with her EP ‘Ingozi’ and since then has built a name for herself locally and internationally. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thandi Draai (@thandidraai)

Draai’s groundbreaking feats extend to recordings as unique as ‘Iris’ one of the first independently-produced albums by a female recording artist in Africa. The electrifying US tour is organised by Kudakwashe Manase, Draai’s internationally-recognised talent manager and founder of the management firm, Four Promotions Sound. Given her accomplished career, the upcoming US tour is a testament to her global appeal and success.

Draai’s 2022 album ‘Africa Gets Physical Vol. 4’ was released by the German record label Get Physical and featured tracks by Draai, as well as other prominent African artists. The album was well received by critics and fans. View this post on Instagram A post shared by “We rise by lifting others” (@hypenationza)

While her recorded work continues to turn heads, her live performances have been equally captivating. Her performance during the ‘Lockdown House Party’ in 2020, which was broadcast nationally on Channel O had many singing Draai high praises. Having headlined concerts worldwide, including the Club Woza AFIA Festival in Sweden and the Ausbizi concert in South Africa, Draai has won hearts across continents.