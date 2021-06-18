Trompies leads Mzansi Kwaito House Music Awards 2021 nominees

The nominees for the 6th annual Mzansi Kwaito and House Music Awards were announced on Wednesday on Soweto TV, DStv channel 251. The prestigious music award ceremony is set to take place on November 27, at the Sun City Super Bowl, Rustenburg.

Mzansi Kwaito and House Music Awards recognise, celebrate, and connect artists who are constantly working hard to craft great music, slowly upraising them to the top. They also unearth individuals who can achieve success in their careers. Legendary Kwaito group, Trompies dominated the nominees with four nods including the Best Kwaito/House/Gqom Group, Best Kwaito Single, Best Kwaito Song of 2010 – 2015, and the Best Collaboration categories.

Jakarumba, who is also a part of Trompies, was nominated in the Best Kwaito Artist category. The group recently lost one of its members Emmanuel “Mjokes” Matsane, who died in a car accident in May. Notable names nominated in this year’s nominees include DJ Cleo and Sun-El Musician in the Best DJ category, Black Motion was pitted against Citizen Deep in the Best House Single category, while Bucie and Msaki are competing in the Best House Artist category.

Prince Kaybee got a nomination in the Best Collaboration category for his smash hit, “Uwrongo”. DBN Gogo also had her hit song, “Khuza Gogo”, nomination in the Best Amapiano Song category. See the list nominees below:

Best Producer DJ Maphorisa Guffy Pilane

TNS Master KG Best Kwaito Song of 2010 – 2015

Professor ft DJ Tira – Jezebel (2010) Arthur Mafokate – Hlokoloza (2011) Mgarimbe – Sister Bettina (2013)

Trompies – Senatla (2014) Best Collaboration (Kwaito/Gqom/House/Amapiano) Mr Brown & Rubber Soul ft Zanda Zakuza & Makhadzi – Thandolwam Nguwe

MFR Souls ft Kamo Mphela, Bontle Smith, Major League DJ's – Amanikiniki Prince Kaybee ft Shimza, Black Motion & Ami Faku – Uwrongo Trompies ft Sjava & Mbuzeni – Ukhala Kanjani

Best DJ DBN Gogo Dj Ganyani

DJ Cleo Sun El - Musician Best House Artist

Bucie Mpumi Msaki

Naakmusiq Best New House Artist Chomza – Skhaftin

DJ Sammy Dollar98 – Could this be DJ Spencer Tmb – Ntoyami Siya Muziek – Pretending to be fine

Best House Single Black Motion ft Msaki – Marry Me Citizen Deep ft Thiwe – Sabela

Heavy k ft Professor – Tsamaya Leroy Styles & Zakes Bantwini – Yekokwam Best New Amapiano Artist

EL Rhythms – Supaman Mashankura SA – Skobo Mbizo ft MFR Souls & Tshepo King – Jabulisa Abantu

Scylash ft Masoja – Lenyora Best New Age Kwaito Artist Chakalaka ft Stan B & Miss V – Can’t Get

DJ Tseva – Spiritual DJ Zbu Sgebengu – Beef Ka Malambani Kaitist Joe – Makhwapheni

Man T – Ke Nako Mdavovo – Kaptein Rova City – Kuyezwakala

Seshmoola & Bravo – Ujes’uhlal’eZola Success SA – Ama’Boza Taminology – One Time

Best Group or Duo (Kwaito/House/Gqom/Amapiano) Bongo Maffin MFR Souls

Soul Majestik Trompies Best Amapiano Song

MFR Souls – Amanikiniki Mapara A Jazz ft Ntosh Gazi & Colano – John Vuli Gate Focalistic ft Vigro Deep – Ke Star

DBN Gogo, Blaqnick & MasterBlaq ft Mpura, M.J. & Ama Avenger – Khuza Gogo Best Kwaito Artist L’vovo

Jakarumba Picat Professor

Best Gqom Artist Andile Mpisane Tipcee