Trompies. Picture: Facebook
Trompies. Picture: Facebook

Trompies leads Mzansi Kwaito House Music Awards 2021 nominees

By Supplied

The nominees for the 6th annual Mzansi Kwaito and House Music Awards were announced on Wednesday on Soweto TV, DStv channel 251.

The prestigious music award ceremony is set to take place on November 27, at the Sun City Super Bowl, Rustenburg.

Mzansi Kwaito and House Music Awards recognise, celebrate, and connect artists who are constantly working hard to craft great music, slowly upraising them to the top.

They also unearth individuals who can achieve success in their careers.

Legendary Kwaito group, Trompies dominated the nominees with four nods including the Best Kwaito/House/Gqom Group, Best Kwaito Single, Best Kwaito Song of 2010 – 2015, and the Best Collaboration categories.

Jakarumba, who is also a part of Trompies, was nominated in the Best Kwaito Artist category.

The group recently lost one of its members Emmanuel “Mjokes” Matsane, who died in a car accident in May.

Notable names nominated in this year’s nominees include DJ Cleo and Sun-El Musician in the Best DJ category, Black Motion was pitted against Citizen Deep in the Best House Single category, while Bucie and Msaki are competing in the Best House Artist category.

Prince Kaybee got a nomination in the Best Collaboration category for his smash hit, “Uwrongo”.

DBN Gogo also had her hit song, “Khuza Gogo”, nomination in the Best Amapiano Song category.

See the list nominees below:

Best Producer

DJ Maphorisa

Guffy Pilane

TNS

Master KG

Best Kwaito Song of 2010 – 2015

Professor ft DJ Tira – Jezebel (2010)

Arthur Mafokate – Hlokoloza (2011)

Mgarimbe – Sister Bettina (2013)

Trompies – Senatla (2014)

Best Collaboration (Kwaito/Gqom/House/Amapiano)

Mr Brown & Rubber Soul ft Zanda Zakuza & Makhadzi – Thandolwam Nguwe

MFR Souls ft Kamo Mphela, Bontle Smith, Major League DJ's – Amanikiniki

Prince Kaybee ft Shimza, Black Motion & Ami Faku – Uwrongo

Trompies ft Sjava & Mbuzeni – Ukhala Kanjani

Best DJ

DBN Gogo

Dj Ganyani

DJ Cleo

Sun El - Musician

Best House Artist

Bucie

Mpumi

Msaki

Naakmusiq

Best New House Artist

Chomza – Skhaftin

DJ Sammy Dollar98 – Could this be

DJ Spencer Tmb – Ntoyami

Siya Muziek – Pretending to be fine

Best House Single

Black Motion ft Msaki – Marry Me

Citizen Deep ft Thiwe – Sabela

Heavy k ft Professor – Tsamaya

Leroy Styles & Zakes Bantwini – Yekokwam

Best New Amapiano Artist

EL Rhythms – Supaman

Mashankura SA – Skobo

Mbizo ft MFR Souls & Tshepo King – Jabulisa Abantu

Scylash ft Masoja – Lenyora

Best New Age Kwaito Artist

Chakalaka ft Stan B & Miss V – Can’t Get

DJ Tseva – Spiritual

DJ Zbu Sgebengu – Beef Ka Malambani

Kaitist Joe – Makhwapheni

Man T – Ke Nako

Mdavovo – Kaptein

Rova City – Kuyezwakala

Seshmoola & Bravo – Ujes’uhlal’eZola

Success SA – Ama’Boza

Taminology – One Time

Best Group or Duo (Kwaito/House/Gqom/Amapiano)

Bongo Maffin

MFR Souls

Soul Majestik

Trompies

Best Amapiano Song

MFR Souls – Amanikiniki

Mapara A Jazz ft Ntosh Gazi & Colano – John Vuli Gate

Focalistic ft Vigro Deep – Ke Star

DBN Gogo, Blaqnick & MasterBlaq ft Mpura, M.J. & Ama Avenger – Khuza Gogo

Best Kwaito Artist

L’vovo

Jakarumba

Picat

Professor

Best Gqom Artist

Andile Mpisane

Tipcee

Mampintsha

Madanon

For more information and visit mkhma.co.za.

