Trompies leads Mzansi Kwaito House Music Awards 2021 nominees
The nominees for the 6th annual Mzansi Kwaito and House Music Awards were announced on Wednesday on Soweto TV, DStv channel 251.
The prestigious music award ceremony is set to take place on November 27, at the Sun City Super Bowl, Rustenburg.
Mzansi Kwaito and House Music Awards recognise, celebrate, and connect artists who are constantly working hard to craft great music, slowly upraising them to the top.
They also unearth individuals who can achieve success in their careers.
Legendary Kwaito group, Trompies dominated the nominees with four nods including the Best Kwaito/House/Gqom Group, Best Kwaito Single, Best Kwaito Song of 2010 – 2015, and the Best Collaboration categories.
Jakarumba, who is also a part of Trompies, was nominated in the Best Kwaito Artist category.
The group recently lost one of its members Emmanuel “Mjokes” Matsane, who died in a car accident in May.
Notable names nominated in this year’s nominees include DJ Cleo and Sun-El Musician in the Best DJ category, Black Motion was pitted against Citizen Deep in the Best House Single category, while Bucie and Msaki are competing in the Best House Artist category.
Prince Kaybee got a nomination in the Best Collaboration category for his smash hit, “Uwrongo”.
DBN Gogo also had her hit song, “Khuza Gogo”, nomination in the Best Amapiano Song category.
See the list nominees below:
Best Producer
DJ Maphorisa
Guffy Pilane
TNS
Master KG
Best Kwaito Song of 2010 – 2015
Professor ft DJ Tira – Jezebel (2010)
Arthur Mafokate – Hlokoloza (2011)
Mgarimbe – Sister Bettina (2013)
Trompies – Senatla (2014)
Best Collaboration (Kwaito/Gqom/House/Amapiano)
Mr Brown & Rubber Soul ft Zanda Zakuza & Makhadzi – Thandolwam Nguwe
MFR Souls ft Kamo Mphela, Bontle Smith, Major League DJ's – Amanikiniki
Prince Kaybee ft Shimza, Black Motion & Ami Faku – Uwrongo
Trompies ft Sjava & Mbuzeni – Ukhala Kanjani
Best DJ
DBN Gogo
Dj Ganyani
DJ Cleo
Sun El - Musician
Best House Artist
Bucie
Mpumi
Msaki
Naakmusiq
Best New House Artist
Chomza – Skhaftin
DJ Sammy Dollar98 – Could this be
DJ Spencer Tmb – Ntoyami
Siya Muziek – Pretending to be fine
Best House Single
Black Motion ft Msaki – Marry Me
Citizen Deep ft Thiwe – Sabela
Heavy k ft Professor – Tsamaya
Leroy Styles & Zakes Bantwini – Yekokwam
Best New Amapiano Artist
EL Rhythms – Supaman
Mashankura SA – Skobo
Mbizo ft MFR Souls & Tshepo King – Jabulisa Abantu
Scylash ft Masoja – Lenyora
Best New Age Kwaito Artist
Chakalaka ft Stan B & Miss V – Can’t Get
DJ Tseva – Spiritual
DJ Zbu Sgebengu – Beef Ka Malambani
Kaitist Joe – Makhwapheni
Man T – Ke Nako
Mdavovo – Kaptein
Rova City – Kuyezwakala
Seshmoola & Bravo – Ujes’uhlal’eZola
Success SA – Ama’Boza
Taminology – One Time
Best Group or Duo (Kwaito/House/Gqom/Amapiano)
Bongo Maffin
MFR Souls
Soul Majestik
Trompies
Best Amapiano Song
MFR Souls – Amanikiniki
Mapara A Jazz ft Ntosh Gazi & Colano – John Vuli Gate
Focalistic ft Vigro Deep – Ke Star
DBN Gogo, Blaqnick & MasterBlaq ft Mpura, M.J. & Ama Avenger – Khuza Gogo
Best Kwaito Artist
L’vovo
Jakarumba
Picat
Professor
Best Gqom Artist
Andile Mpisane
Tipcee
Mampintsha
Madanon
For more information and visit mkhma.co.za.