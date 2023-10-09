Tyla clocks 3 million views in 3 days, breaks all-time Spotify listeners record

Just three days after the release of her eagerly anticipated music video for her hit single ‘Water’, Tyla has seen the views on the video climb to three million. This makes ‘Water’ the fastest South African music video to reach that mark.

The song’s global success over the past month has also seen Tyla become the first South African artist to clock 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Its spike over the past few weeks is also projected to see the song debut in the top 70 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100, which would be a huge accomplishment for the 21-year-old. “Tyla’s ‘Water’ is predicted to debut inside the top 70 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100,” posted @talkofthecharts. “It will become her first career entry on the chart.”

Tyla’s “Water” is predicted to debut inside the top 70 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100. It will become her first career entry on the chart. pic.twitter.com/jnrasMRxOE — Talk of the Charts (@talkofthecharts) October 8, 2023 This newfound global success has seen Tyla draw attention from internationally acclaimed stars like supermodel Naomi Campbell and Grammy winners Khalid and Ty Dolla Sign. Last week American comedian Shiggy, best known for creating Drake’s viral ‘In My Feelings' challenge, also hopped onto the wave when he shared his own video dancing to ‘Water’ on Instagram.