Tyla vows to become ‘the biggest pop star’ of her generation

‘Water' hitmaker Tyla wants to work with Drake. The viral star - who recently teamed up with Travis Scott for a remix of her breakthrough hit 'Water' - is manifesting working with the 'Rich Flex' rapper, 37, and has vowed to become "the biggest pop star" of her generation.

Speaking to Trevor Noah for Interview magazine, she said: "It feels like it happened very quickly. Whenever I get a new DM, I’m shocked. It doesn’t feel real yet. “But I want to be the biggest pop star of my generation. That’s always been the goal, and it still is. And I really want to work with Drake. I’m going to say that in every single interview until he makes it happen." The Grammy-nominated South African star, 21, says Barbadian superstar Rihanna's success story made her believe her "dream was achievable".

She said of the 35-year-old ‘Work’ hitmaker: “I do remember loving the story of Rihanna because she came from outside of America. “It made me feel like my dream was achievable because, like you said, it’s not something that happens every day for us. My whole family wanted to be stars and it didn’t happen for them.” Tyla is dropping her self-titled debut album on March 1, 2024, as well as an EP, and she says fans can expect "a new era of pop music that incorporates the African sound."

She shared: "The plan is for the album to come out next year, but I’m releasing a little EP this year and it’s full of bangers.