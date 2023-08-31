Vusi Nova reportedly parts ways with Muthaland Entertainment as he focuses on his company, Nova Sounds

Award-winning afropop star Vusi Nova will reportedly be parting ways with long-time label Muthaland Entertainment as he shifts his focus onto his own label, Nova Sounds. This news comes as he celebrates 10 years in the music industry.

Zimoja reported that according to a close friend of the singer, Nova has also parted ways with his long-time manager, Sipho Nyathela. "He is looking for a fresh start, I guess. He parted ways with his manager and DJ a few months ago and he seems to be in a space of wanting change," the friend told the platform. Over the few years, Nova has released several hit singles, including hits like ‘Thandiwe’, ‘Ndikuthandile’, ‘Asphelelanga’ and ‘Nomakanjani’.

He's also won several awards along the way, including a couple of SAMAs. Muthaland founder and CEO Lance Stehr confirmed the news to Sowetan Live and reflected on the label's journey with Nova. "It’s been a remarkable journey with Vusi Nova. I’ve always believed that he has one of the greatest voices this country has ever heard.

"We wish him continued success as he embarks on this path with Nova Sounds. Muthaland will always stand by him, offering guidance and support in an advisory capacity." Amidst the news, which Nova has not publicly confirmed, he has been focusing his attention on promoting a new single ‘Soze Ndixoke’, which comes out on Friday. “Have a listen to my latest single ft @047_official and @kwanda_music coming out 1st of September," he shared on Instagram." #sozendixole Link on bio for pre-orders. #duet #vusinova #sozendixole"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vusi Nova (@vusinova1) He also shared that the upcoming single was inspired by his mother’s passing before asking fans to share some of their experiences.