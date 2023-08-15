Zakes Bantwini teams up with KekeLingo and Mpho.Wav for new afro house bop ‘Jeteme’

Grammy Award winning local music star Zakes Bantwini has teamed up with drummer, singer and songwriter KekeLingo as well as Mpho.Wav for a new collaboration titled ‘Jeteme’. The new single, which was released on Friday, finds its creative roots in Salif Keita's ‘N B'l Fe’ weaving together the talents of the three talented artists.

"New Afro House treasure just in time for the weekend. Dedicated to the heart and soul of Africa, #JETEME pays homage to the African continent and all her beauty," shared KekeLingo on Instagram last Thursday.

The new dance-centric single harmoniously merges KekeLingo's unique linguistic expression with elements drawn from the afro house and afro tech genres. “I’ve always been big on collaboration,” said Zakes Bantwini. “There are few things I love more than working with talented African artists and creating something special out of nothing. “And that’s exactly what we did here – we made a great African song with a global outlook. Working with Keke and Mpho on this was an absolute pleasure and I hope the song resonates with the people on a deep level.”

‘Jeteme’ is the second single released off KekeLingo’s debut EP ‘Pula’, which is set to drop August 25. “‘Jeteme’ stands as my homage to the stunning African continent – a melodic tribute that resonates with affection and unity among the people of Africa,” said KekeLingo. “This composition articulates the essence of love and the formidable strength that emerges when individuals from Africa unite. It's an amorous melody expressed through the rhythmic language of Afro Tech dance, dedicated to the heart and soul of Africa.”