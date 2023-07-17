Zakes Bantwini to be first local artist to headline concert at Cape Town’s DHL Stadium

Grammy Award-winning musician Zakes Bantwini held a media launch at Cape Town’s DHL Stadium last week to unveil the date for his highly anticipated Abantu concert. Set for October 28, the concert will see Bantwini become the first local artist to headline a concert at the famed stadium.

Joining him in the stadium's business lounge was the Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis, along with various media representatives from across the country. “It's been a long time coming and I'm thrilled that we're finally able to launch the Abantu concert and reveal the date of the show,” shared Bantwini. “Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and the City of Cape Town have been a pleasure to work with, and I'm super excited for the city to not only host myself but also the rest of the line-up that we will be unveiling.”

The lyrics to #Osama are certainly provocative @ZakesBantwiniSA @CityofCT @geordinhl @IOL pic.twitter.com/v86Ot0wGNL — IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) July 14, 2023 Bantwini added that his surprise international act is going to be among the most historic acts ever announced for a local concert.

Bantwini is also set to release his final album, which is also titled “Abantu”. A date is yet to be announced for her album release. This announcement comes just a day after it was revealed that Bantwini, Boity and Nomcebo Zikode had signed a deal with new talent agency, Aline. Aline is the product of a partnership between Independent Media Group Africa and The Music Arena, which is the overseer of the world renowned Gallo Records, one of the continent’s most storied record labels.

The Ghetto King @ZakesBantwiniSA doing things big for the Abantu concert taking place at the DHL Stadium in October @CityofCT @IOL pic.twitter.com/0JZ7E4dhcg — IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) July 14, 2023 Apart from being a talent agency, the company is also a producer of live shows, content and experiential events and concerts.