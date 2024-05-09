WATCH: Drake vs Kendrick Lamar - the explosive rap battle that has shook the hip-hop world

The Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar has been one of the most fiery feuds in recent hip-hop history, as the two chart topping rappers trade blows with epic diss tracks. A long-simmering feud between the hip-hop superstars has reached a boiling point as the pair traded increasingly personal insults on a succession of diss tracks.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar, 36, released ‘Euphoria’ after Drake, 37, posted two songs blasting his rival – including his since-deleted AI-made track ‘Taylor Made Freestyle’ where he mocked him for working with Taylor Swift. Drake vs Kendrick Lamar The Heart Part 6 Not Like Us Taylor Made Meet The Grahams Family Matters 6:16 in LA Euphoria Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s beef stems years back, with the two jabbing each other in their commercial hits since at least a decade ago. But it seems Drake’s October 2023 collaboration with J. Cole in a way brought the back as in March 2024, Kendrick hit back. J. Cole was quick to exit from the drama.

The long-running feud flared up again when Kendrick said “Motherf*** the big three, it’s just big me” on his March feature on ‘Like that’ by Metro Boomin and Future. This escalated things with Drake hitting back, ensuing the back and forth between the two rappers, and they both traded personal digs at each other. A recent shooting outside Drake's Toronto home where a security guard was seriously injured, has sparked quite the talk of whether it could be related to the ongoing beef.

Police are investigating but say it's too early to speak to a motive. The feud has taken the hip-hop world by storm and everyone is weighing on where to from here for both rappers, as they pick who won. Are you Team Drake or Team Kendrick?