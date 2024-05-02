Who is Nontokozo Mkhize, the Best Newcomer Metro FM Music Award winner?

When Nontokozo Mkhize was announced as the winner of Best Newcomer at the recent Metro FM Music Awards in Mbombela, many were left wondering who she was. It also didn't help that the songstress was unable to collect her award on stage as she was getting ready to perform.

Mkhize didn’t even hear her name being announced and just saw the award being brought to her dressing room. “I couldn’t believe it!” “From the nomination, it’s been crazy, it’s not something that I expected. I only started being a solo artist last year, it was huge winning the award, it’s exciting,” she tells IOL Entertainment. The Afro-soul singer and songwriter, whose real name is Nontokozo Hlengwa, began singing in 2017 as a vocal artist and has worked with artists such as Benjamin Dube, Mondli Ngcobo, Naima Kay, Dumi Mkokstad and Sjava.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sginci Media (@sgincimedia) Last year, she took a leap of faith and pursued her solo career, which stands as one of her biggest achievements. Mkhize released her first single 'Lu Strong' with groundbreaking artist Nomfundo Moh. The young artist was then featured on multi-award-winning musician Sjava’s album ‘Isibuko’ on the first track called ‘Thixo’. Mkhize credits her background as a backing vocalist as giving her that needed footing to be able to navigate the music business and industry. “It’s not the same but there are things that I now understand.”

IOL Entertainment, featured Mkhize last year as part of the young artists making waves on Youth Day. “My biggest achievement is finally releasing my craft, not a feature in someone else’s song or a lead as part of a choir but my work as a solo artist. “I’ve been a backing vocalist and a member of various choirs but it makes me so proud that finally I’ve started my journey as Nontokozo Mkhize,” she told us at the time.

As a young artist, Mkhize strives to not put too much pressure on herself and to remain true to who she is. “I’m doing something that I love, I studied performing arts. I always try my best to not behave differently from who I am.” Mkhize is signed to Sginci Media, the record label to renowned artists Nomfundo Moh, Blue Nyambose and Gwazela. In March, the singer released a single called ‘Moyongcwele’ and on Friday she will be releasing a new collaboration with Aymos and Starr Healer called ‘Imisebenzi’.