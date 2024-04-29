Metro FM Music Awards chaotic black carpet and cringe-worthy moments overshadow stellar performances

South Africa’s famous TV, radio and music famous faces were cramped up in a passageway disguised as the black carpet at the Metro FM Music Awards. The awards, held at Mbombela Stadium on Freedom Day, had the theme 'Black To The Future.' Just when you think award ceremony organizers have it all figured out, they quickly bring you back to reality with disappointments. Oh, how bright the future seems.

Hosting an event like an award ceremony at a stadium has its advantages and disadvantages, including decisions about where to place the black carpet. The organisers of the Metro FM Music Awards chose to position it at a tunnel leading to the stadium floor, a decision they deemed perfect. In reality, the tunnel-way proved to be the worst place ever; the limited space meant that all the personalities that walked the black carpet had limited space to move freely, and there was an awful backlog of people who were trying to make their way down the media line. Despite assurances from the awards' public relations team that the black carpet would be orderly and well-managed, it turned out to be a chaotic mess, characterised by disorganisation.

The very few Mzansi celebrities that did attend, graced the black carpet with patience and understanding, as photographers and media wanted to get a moment with them. View this post on Instagram A post shared by IOL LIFESTYLE (@iol_lifestyle) Celebrities may have better things to do than sit in a stadium in Mbombela, but if they do not attend these prestigious awards, then what is the point? The theme ‘Black To The Future’ had everyone wearing black outfits, while others decided to interpret the theme differently.

Choreographer, musician and presenter Bontle Modiselle is one of the few who opted not to wear black as she wore a royalty-inspired outfit that had brown and blue colours. Styled by celebrity stylist Phupho Gumede, Modiselle wore a regal hat by Anita Ferreira. “It was really about channelling the energy of Nefiti, So if we brought Nefiti, a queen to Mbombela at MMA24 then we did it”. TV and radio presenter and ‘The Real Housewives of Johannesburg’ star Lethabo Mathatho wore an Otiz Seflo creation which had a black tulle attraction on the back that screamed futuristic. “They said black is the future and this is black, bold, brave and that is the future.”

The Metro FM Music Awards Green Room presenters Zanele Potelwa and Lamiez Holworthy were both dressed by designers under African Fashion International. Masango dressed Metro FM presenter Holworthy in an embellished figure-hugging dress that showed off her beautiful curves. Metro FM presenter Holworthy in an embellished figure-hugging dress that showed off her beautiful curves, designed by Masango. Picture: Supplied The disappointments at the Metro FM Music Awards didn't end with the chaotic black carpet. The production of the main event failed to meet the exceptional standards one would expect. Inside the stadium, attendees were subjected to listening to an echo sound throughout. Organisers chose the perfect hosts in selecting Tebogo ‘ProVerb’ Thekisho and Luthando ‘LootLove’ Shosha; they delivered an exceptional show.

On the other hand, some of the category presenters didn't even hide the fact they missed rehearsals announcing winners before nominations. How cringe. The cringe moments didn't end there. Whoever assigned category nominees seats far from the stage needs to explain the logic behind artists having to take long walks to the stage, creating unnecessary delays and confusion among presenters who mistakenly thought winners were not in attendance. Boom Shaka members Theo Nhlengethwa and Thembi Seete. Picture: Supplied If this is the future of award ceremonies in Mzansi entertainment, then organisers need to get to the drawing board quickly because in 2024, we can’t be having 2007 mistakes.

Thankfully, the Metro FM Music Awards were not filled with only disappointments, thanks to the electrifying performances that Mzansi artists delivered. Internationally acclaimed singer and songwriter Goapele, reunited with rapper Cassper Nyovest to perform their 2017 smash hit ‘Destiny’. The newly-wedded rapper went on to perform a medley of his hits featuring ‘018’ and was later joined by Khuli Chana who performed his hits.