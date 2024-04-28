Independent Online
Kabza De Small and Mthunzi’s ‘Imithandazo’ reigns supreme at lacklustre Metro FM Music Awards

Kabza De Small and his collaborater Mthunzi were the biggest winners at the Metro FM Music Awards. Picture: Johnosea Media/Supplied

Published 4h ago

The biggest music releases of the past year were celebrated at the 2024 Metro FM Music Awards held on Freedom Day at Mbombela Stadium.

Metro FM presenters Tebogo ProVerb Thekisho and Luthando LootLove Shosha hosted the awards which were broadcast live on SABC 1 and SABC+.

It was an exciting and emotional night, filled with high energy and poignant moments that moved the audience to reflect on the exceptional music produced over the past 30 years of democracy.

With several fan favourites up for nomination, the battleground was tight, with there being strong contenders. On the big night, however, it was determined which track was king.

Songs ‘Imithandazo’, ‘Horns in the Sun’ and ‘Mnike’ went head-to-head in several categories but ‘Imithandazo’ proved to be the ultimate winner.

The song comes from top music producer Kabza De Small’s collaborative album ‘Isimo’ with musician Mthunzi Ndimande.

‘Imithandazo’ features Young Stunna, DJ Maphorisa, Sizwe Alakine, and Umthakathi Kush and has been highly successful following its release last year on October 27, amassing high streaming numbers and high radio play rotation.

Kabza De Small did not attend the awards, which seems to be a recurring pattern but his collaborator Mthunzi was present to accept all four awards they won.

They won the following awards; Best Collaboration, Best Amapiano, Song of the Year and Best Produced Album for ‘Isimo’.

The winners of each award category received R50 000, and the Song of the Year winner walked away with R150 000, courtesy of Motsepe Foundation, who partnered with the Metro FM Awards. Mthunzi and Kabza De Small walked away with R300 000.

WINNERS LIST

BEST GOSPEL ALBUM

Ntokozo Mbambo - ‘Lavish Worship’

BEST JAZZ ALBUM

Amandla Freedom Ensemble - ‘Oratorio Of A Forgotten Youth’

BEST PRODUCED ALBUM

Kabza De Small and Mthunzi – ‘Isimo’

BEST COLLABORATION

Kabza De small &Mthunzi; – ‘Imithandazo’ ft DJ Maphorisa; Young Stunna; Sizwe Alakine; Umthakathi Kush

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lwah Ndlunkulu

BEST VIRAL CHALLENGE

TitoM and Yuppe - Tshwala Bam ft S.N.E and EeQue

BEST NEW ARTIST

Nontokozo Mkhize

BEST DUO/GROUP

Thee Legacy

BEST DANCE

Zakes Bantwini - ‘Mama Thula’ ft Skye Wanda, Thakzin and Suffocate SA

BEST KWAITO/GQOM

DJ Kotin - ‘Hello’ ft Big Nuz, Mshayi and Mr Thela

BEST HIP HOP

A-REECE - ‘Ving Rhames’

BEST AFRICAN POP

Bongeziwe Mabandla – ‘Sisahleleleni’

BEST AMAPIANO

Kabza De Small and Mthunzi; – Imithandazo ft DJ Maphorisa; Young Stunna; Sizwe Alakine and Umthakathi Kush

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

Bassie and Aymos- Izenzo Ft. T-Man SA

BEST MALE

Aymos

BEST STYLED

Oscar Mbo

BEST R&B

Mthandazo Gatya - IN 2 U

BEST FEMALE

Makhadzi

SONG OF THE YEAR

Kabza De Small & Mthunzi – Imithandazo ft DJ Maphorisa: Young Stunna; Sizwe Alkaline and Umthakathi Kush

IOL Entertainment

