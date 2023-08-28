Princess Charlene deactivates her Instagram account amid reports she no longer resides with Prince Albert and kids

If you’re a big fan of Princess Charlene of Monaco, you might have noticed that she no longer has an Instagram account. It appears that the princess has deactivated her social media account.

The mother of two who is married to Prince Albert, the monarch of Monaco, ran the account @hshprincesscharlene, which had 462,000 followers, reported People. As of Friday, her official Instagram account is no longer available, with an error message now reading “Sorry, this page isn't available". She posted personal and professional updates on the page, including her royal engagements and news about her children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

However, her professional profile is still active under the handle ‘Fondation Princesse Charlène de Monaco’. On Tuesday, tabloid reports out of France and Germany claimed Prince Albert and the former Olympic swimmer are no longer together but make rare public appearances to carry out their official royal duties. A recent report from the French magazine Voici claimed that Charlene had not returned home to the palace after a yacht holiday in the Mediterranean with Prince Albert and the eight-year-old twins.

A source told the magazine: “Today, it’s a couple who makes appointments to see each other”, and suggested they are staying “united” for the good of their children.