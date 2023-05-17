Sarah Ferguson is set to 'spill the tea' on her new podcast

Sarah, the Duchess of York, is set to ‘’spill the tea’’ with her new podcast. The 63-year-old author - who has Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie with ex-husband Prince Andrew - has joined forces with her entrepreneur pal Sarah Jane Thomson on 'Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah'.

She announced on Instagram: ‘’It’s about time we spilled the tea… our brand new podcast ‘Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah’ is out next week on all streaming platforms.’’ A description reads: ‘’Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah is a new weekly podcast about the highs and lows of everyday life. ‘’Long-time friends and tea fans, author Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, and Sarah Jane Thomson, entrepreneur and founder of First News, will be getting to the bottom of week’s talking points while enjoying a soothing cup of tea.

‘’They learn about themselves, each other and give their take on some of the biggest and strangest stories from around the world. No topic is off the table. No biscuit will remain undunked.’’ Ferguson is not the first royal to start a podcast as she follows in the footsteps of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Mike Tindall.

Recently, Meghan won an award for her “Archetypes” podcast. The 41-year-old former actress was named a digital media national winner by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation's annual Gracie Awards, which ‘’celebrate exemplary programming and individual achievement created by, for and about women across all media in news and entertainment.’’ Meghan said in a statement shared on her and her husband Prince Harry's Archewell Foundation website: ‘’Thank you to the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation for this prestigious honour.