Sarah Ferguson warned by pet psychic that late queen’s corgis are still grieving

Sarah Ferguson was told by a pet psychic the late queen’s corgis are still grieving over the former monarch despite the royal thinking they had gotten over their sadness. The Duchess of York, 63, who was married to the late queen’s son Prince Andrew for 10 years, has been looking after the royal’s beloved corgis Sandy and Muick since her death aged 96 on September 8 at her Balmoral estate. The medium also told her to keep an eye on the dogs’ diet.

She received the warnings during an appearance on ITV’s ‘This Morning’ when the show’s resident animal communicator Beth Lee-Crowther gave her advice on the pets. Lee-Crowther told the royal: “Muick and Sandy have adapted really well to being with you Sarah. “But I feel that one of them in particular is really linked to you and keeps following you around, looking for reassurance all of the time.

“I do believe that they are feeling grief, but you’re handling it really well.

“One of them shows me that their diet is off, that they feel like their tummy is a bit bloated. It might be good to look at a hypoallergenic diet for them. I don't know if you've noticed any symptoms.” Ferguson responded: “Yes absolutely, it’s Sandy that follows me around and needs constant reassurance. And yes, Mick loves to eat everything.” The royal, who lives with the dogs and her ex-husband Andrew, 63, at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, along with her five Norfolk terriers, added about the corgis: “They’ve got to get used to fiery Norfolk terriers that are very territorial.

“I think the Norfolks are saying to the corgis, ‘You’ve got nicer dog beds than we have.’” Ferguson recently told Rylan Clark on his BBC Radio 2 show about her belief the corgis – which she, Andrew and their daughters gave to the queen as a gift before her death – have gotten over their “grief” at her passing: “They’re great, they’re really happy, and their tails have gone up now, so I think they are over their grief.” She added the dogs are “so sweet”, adding: “I think they’ve been trained by (the queen) to be so gentle.