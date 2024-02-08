Mixed reactions to ‘Blood & Water’ season 4 trailer: ‘They've been in school’

Netflix South Africa has realised the trailer for season four of popular series ‘Blood & Water’, much to the delight of fans. The Parkhurst faves are back for yet another roller-coaster season that will be filled with twists and turns and Puleng (Ama Qamata) is at the centre of it.

Season four has several new faces joining the cast, including Tumisho Masha who will be the new Parkhurst High principal. It-girl Fikile “Fiks” Bhele (Khosi Ngema) last year briefly joined the cast of ‘Elite’ for a season seven crossover and this year ‘Blood & Water’ fans will be delighted to see Ivan from ‘Elite’, played by Andre Lamoglia on the series before he returns to Las Encinas. ‘Elite’ follows three working-class students, Samuel, Nadia and Christian, who are given scholarships to the most elite private school in Spain following their school’s collapse.

Ivan’s time on Parkhurst High judging from the trailer will be stirring up quite the drama. The trailer for the new season teases that the drama on the series is far from over. New actors joining include Buyile Mdladla, Masasa Mbangeni and Wanda Banda. Die hard fans are more than ready for the new season and all the intrigue that will follow, while some are wondering when do the Parkhurst learners matriculate.

@Sthabiso__ said: “I love #BloodAndWater, but giving us 6 episodes every season is disrespectful man. You wait 9 months just to finish the whole season in 1 day, aowa😭” I love #BloodAndWater, but giving us 6 episodes every season is disrespectful man. You wait 9 months just to finish the whole season in 1 day, aowa😭 https://t.co/VGYkSTcr74 — K H O Z Y (@Sthabiso__) February 7, 2024 @Reallytipsyy said: “not to be that person but are Kb and Puleng getting back together or what?? #BloodAndWater” not to be that person but are Kb and Puleng getting back together or what?? #BloodAndWater pic.twitter.com/HIfsv9fs1B — reallytipsy (@Reallytipsyy) February 7, 2024 @ShaheedRajab said: “Ivan from #Elite? Let’s goooooo #BloodAndWater”