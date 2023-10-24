Khosi Ngema’s ‘Blood & Water’ character joins ‘Elite’ for a crossover storyline

“Blood & Water” fans will be treated to an international storyline as it-girl Fikile “Fiks” Bhele (Khosi Ngema) joins the cast of “Elite” for a season seven crossover. Ngema enters the Spanish teen series as Fiks, while Ivan from “Elite”, played by Andre Lamoglia, is said to appear at Cape Town’s prestigious Parkhurst College on the next season of “Blood & Water”, set to premiere in 2024.

“Elite” follows three working-class students, Samuel, Nadia and Christian, who are given scholarships to the most elite private school in Spain following their school’s collapse. Seven seasons later the show delves into teen romance, trauma, mental health and how most of us neglect it out of fear or ignorance, among other themes. Netflix shared a teaser on Instagram and judging from reactions, it’s lit.

“Fiks spreading that SA flavour in Spain✨,” read the caption. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix South Africa (@netflixsa) Ngema’s “Blood & Water” co-star Ama Qamata wrote in the comments: “That’s on period!! PURRR!! Call the cats hunny😍🙌🏾🔥 proud of you @khosingema ❤️!!” Actress Thato Mokoena-Mthombeni said: “I’m running out of congratulations for South Africa 🇿🇦 🔥 , @netflixsa my love you just get it!”

@iam_bobette wrote: “As a South African that just moved to Spain, this feels very close to home! ♥️” In an online interview, “Blood & Water” creative producer Nosipho Dumisa-Ngoasheng said that the exchange gave a boost to cast, creators and characters. “We’re always looking for what stories are going to have the most drama, the most dramatic impact, emotional impact and really challenge our characters in their emotional journeys.