‘Blood & Water has given me my big break as an actress’– Katishcka Kiara

Johannesburg - For South African actress Katishcka Kiara, playing the part of Pauline in the global hit Netflix show “Blood & Water” has been life-changing. “It’s an honour to have had my debut role on a platform like Netflix and to be able to join a well-established show,” said Kiara, who joined the cast of the global hit show in season two. “It has allowed me to grow as an actor and has taught me a lot about the industry.”

The Durban-born actress, model and influencer says she isn’t surprised by the show’s success. Actress Katishcka Kiara plays the role of Pauline in hit Netflix show “Blood & Water.” Supplied image. “What ‘Blood & Water’ has achieved is tremendous and the impact and reach was there from the very first season. With such a well-developed storyline and the tremendous cast and crew that collaborate to bring it to life, its success is no surprise. “It represents South Africa in such an authentic way that is appreciated by both local and international audiences. It’s so important for South Africans to see themselves, their country, and stories that they can relate to, represented on-screen.

“Internationally, audiences are saturated by content that has become repetitive, and predictable. ‘Blood & Water’ is undeniably unique, telling stories that have not been told before through such an innovative South African lens.” The actress also admits to being “starstruck” on set when she first joined the show. “It’s been the most amazing experience working alongside the cast, meeting and working with industry giants and the incredible young talent that I had watched on-screen in season one.

“They’re all such amazing souls who are accomplishing great things in different spheres of the industry, which always inspires and motivates me.” She believes her role as Pauline has also given her her big break as an actress. “This was definitely a big break. There are, of course, so many more goals to achieve and milestones to conquer, but I have learnt the importance of the journey and the growth that occurs along it. Every step and detail along the way is vital and everything falls in to place at the time that it is meant to.

“I believe that each chapter of life has a big-break moment and I look forward to climbing the next mountain.” She has also spoken of her delight at playing Pauline, a feisty and rebellious character. “She knows what she wants and is determined to go out and get it. She joins season two as a new accomplice in Reece’s drug business until they run into trouble, almost get caught, lose most of their earnings and eventually, Reece confesses and takes the blame for all the drug dealing in Parkhurst.

“Pauline is intelligent and has a great business mind. I love that she’s a very tough character. Season three sees her take back her control and run things the way she sees fit. She doesn’t follow anyone’s rules but her own and is on a mission to expose deception.” Actress Katishcka Kiara plays the role of Pauline in hit Netflix show “Blood & Water.” Supplied image. Kiara is also currently the only Indian cast member of “Blood & Water”. She says she is incredibly proud to represent the Indian community in South Africa and says representation has always been important to her.

“Representation is one of the most important things to me and one of the main factors that motivated me to become an artist. It’s so important to represent minorities and under-represented groups. There is so much to share. “We all want to be able to watch films and TV and feel like we see ourselves on screen – that our stories and nuances have been seen, heard and acknowledged. The Indian community is a part of this great country and always deserves a seat at the table. “The time is now. Audiences are yearning for authentic, different and diverse content.”

Actress Katishcka Kiara plays the role of Pauline in hit Netflix show “Blood & Water.” Supplied image. With season three set to debut this weekend, Kiara has also given fans a glimpse of what’s to be expected. “As the Parkhurst heroes return and prepare for the future, the story of the missing baby unravels further, leading to more burning questions, like who’s Fikile’s real father and will Puleng bring down the curtain on the now defunct system known as Point of Grace? “Relationships are put to the ultimate test as revelations lead to broken hearts, tested friendship and family bonds and a thirst for the truth. Keep an eye out, because Pauline might be stirring up even more drama than usual.”