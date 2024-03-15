Mzansi can’t help but react to jaw-dropping ‘Tracking Thabo Bester’ documentary

South Africans have their popcorn out and they are glued into Showmax’s newest documentary ‘Tracking Thabo Bester’. The ‘Tracking Thabo Bester’ documentary aired on Showmax, on Friday afternoon after the Johannesburg High Court dismissed applications by Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana to stop the public from watching the documentary.

The first two episodes of ‘Tracking Thabo Bester' are streaming exclusively on Showmax and true crime lovers are tuned in to the story of the criminal and his lover, a once popular aesthetics doctor, who ran a successful practise. The fascinating documentary sheds light on the allegations against Bester and Magudumana and allows the public the opportunity to make up their own minds and form opinions about what took place. @NeoMerafi said: “30min in, the drama…. Big respect to Nathi, Nandipha’s brother, he had big balls to confront Bester. @ShowmaxOnline #TrackingThaboBester.”

30min in, the drama…. Big respect to Nathi, Nandipha’s brother, he had big balls to confront Bester. @ShowmaxOnline #TrackingThaboBester — Me. I am Neo 🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@NeoMerafi) March 15, 2024 The documentary starts at the beginning of the story’s unravelling when GroundUp journalists Marecia Damons and Daniel Steyn investigate an anonymous tip-off that the burnt body at Mangaung Correctional Centre may not have been Bester. Nkosinathi Sekeleni, Nandipha’s older brother, who exposed Magudumana’s relationship with the infamous Facebook rapist, features in the documentary. Through the recent court proceedings it has been revealed that Sekeleni was paid R30,000 for the "exclusive rights" to his story and for "sourcing materials from his childhood that were relevant to his interviews".