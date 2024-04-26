'Roast of Minnie Dlamini' a celebration of the star and a fun poke at her scandalous life

‘The Roast of Minnie Dlamini’ is finally available for streaming on Showmax. As part of the Savanna and Showmax Laugh Africa Comedy Festival, media personality Minnie Dlamini was roasted by some of the biggest names in celebville.

The star-studded line-up included comedy heavyweights Tumi Morake and Jason Goliath at the Roast master helm, and Trevor Gumbi, Shahan Ramkissoon, Celeste Ntuli, Lasizwe Dambuza, Penny Lebyane, Da L.E.S, Siv Ngesi and Robert Marawa as the panellists. Stuart Taylor, Laugh Africa Comedy Festival Creative Director, wanted a roast where the panellists really celebrated Minnie and had fun, certainly at her expense, but in a light-hearted way without going for the jugular. With regards to the roastee, Dlamini was the perfect choice. Her celebrity status coupled to her scandalous life provided the perfect foil for jokes.

The recording of ‘The Showmax Roast of Minnie Dlamini’ was recorded on the first night of the Laugh Africa Comedy Festival and it brought out the country's famous faces for a night of comedy. Attendees, included the rich and famous such as Luthando ‘LootLove’ Shosha, Faith Nketsi, Ntando Duma, Zizo Tshwete and others, soldiered on for the main event, which had them out and about on a Friday night in autumn. The panellists were roasted to the core about their career failures and public gaffes.

Some of the jokes made were borderline cringe especially all the Da L.E.S and his all white parties and the comparison to embattled US rapper P. Diddy. View this post on Instagram A post shared by IOL LIFESTYLE (@iol_lifestyle) Trevor Gumbi’s drug past and diabetic condition were constantly brought up and of course, his ex-wife Lucille's recent fairytale wedding was rubbed in his face at every turn. Ouch! Viewers are bingeing on the roast and they are weighing in online on all the high and low points of the roast.