I'm joining ‘The Voice’ at the perfect time, says Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire thinks she's joining “The Voice” at the "perfect" time. The 68-year-old singer is replacing Blake Shelton for the next season of the hit TV show, and looking forward to the challenge.

The music star - who will appear alongside John Legend, Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani on the show - told “Entertainment Tonight”: "The first time I ever heard of 'The Voice', I saw the tape from Holland's [version of the show]. They asked me to do it, and I turned it down. Watch video: "But I think timing is everything. It all worked out for it to work now. I think I'll be a better mentor to help the kids out more.

"I call them kids because they're all younger than me. But I will be really excited to get it started." Despite this, McEntire managed to remain tight-lipped about the news. Asked if Shelton knew about her big secret, she replied: "Well, he kept asking me if I was going to do it. I couldn't tell him that I was going to do it - because they say he can't keep a secret."

Meanwhile, Horan recently revealed that he's looking forward to working with Stefani. The 53-year-old singer is joining “The Voice” alongside Horan, McEntire and Legend, and the pop singer is excited to work with the “Hollaback Girl” hitmaker. Horan - who shot to fame as part of One Direction - told “Entertainment Tonight”: "I have yet to meet her. I'm sure I'll meet her this week at some point.