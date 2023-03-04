Kevin Costner is not leaving ‘Yellowstone’, which is back for a fifth season

Are fans of Kevin Costner still out there? Yes, at 68, he has scaled back on his projects. But he was truly something back in the day and he proves it in “Yellowstone”, which started airing on M-Net (DStv channel 101) on Thursday at 9pm.

The neo-Western drama, created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, debuted in 2018 and is five seasons in, with the first part of the latest instalment airing. The series follows the Dutton family, who own the largest ranch in Montana called the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, aka "the Yellowstone". It also borders the Broken Rock Indian Reservation. Challenges arise when developers enter the picture.

Costner plays patriarch John Dutton III, who is constantly challenged by rivals. At the start of season five, he wears the hat of the Governor of Montana. The series, which recently bagged Costner a Golden Globes accolade for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama, is strengthened by a solid cast. The storyline is layered with plenty of tension and conflicts to ensure the drama doesn’t stagnate.

Off-screen, there has been some drama around Costner said to be “leaving” the show. But, according to a report in the Independent UK, the veteran actor’s attorney rejected this claim. He said: “The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of season five of ‘Yellowstone’ is an absolute lie.”