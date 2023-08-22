‘Carte Blanche’ on death of icon Derek Watts: ‘He will forever hold a special place’

Legendary investigative Derek Watts died on Tuesday following a lengthy battle with cancer. His passing was confirmed by ‘Carte Blanche’ which he had been a part of since its inception.

“It is with profound sadness that we confirm the passing of ‘Carte Blanche’ anchor and icon, Derek Watts. He passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning surrounded by loved ones. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to his wife and children in this time of loss,” read the announcement.

It is with profound sadness that we confirm the passing of Carte Blanche anchor and icon, Derek Watts. He passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning surrounded by loved ones. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his wife and children in this time of loss. He will forever hold a… pic.twitter.com/hyK9nghkNe — Carte Blanche (@carteblanchetv) August 22, 2023 In a statement issued to the media, Multichoice, the home of ‘Carte Blanche,’ Nomsa Philiso, Multichoice CEO General Entertainment, expressed their heartfelt condolences. “MultiChoice extends its heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to the family, friends, and loved ones of the late Derek Watts.

“We remember him as a dedicated investigative journalist and a long-standing presenter of ‘Carte Blanche’. His unwavering commitment to his work and his determination in the face of challenges were truly remarkable. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. May they find solace in the cherished memories they shared and may Derek's legacy continue to inspire us all.” Watts, renowned for his distinguished career spanning over 35 years on ‘Carte Blanche’, spoke candidly about his battle with cancer.