Coconut Kelz to host ‘The Great South African Bake Off’ season 4

“The Great South African Bake Off” fans are in for a tasty treat as Lesego Thlabi, aka “Coconut Kelz”, has been announced as the host of the new season. Season 4 will premiere on August 9 on BBC Lifestyle (DStv channel 174) with international multi-award winning culinary giants Siba Mtongana and Paul Hartmann in search of the nation’s best amateur baker.

Hosted by comedians Kelz and Glen Biderman-Pam, viewers are guaranteed of a fun-filled offering. The South African format will once again be produced by local award-winning production company Rapid Blue. Starting with 12 contestants, each week the bakers will race against the clock to deliver a mouth-watering, show-stopping creation and after 10 weeks of whisking, kneading and piping, only one will be crowned the winner.