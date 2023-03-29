Coconut Kelz to host ‘The Great South African Bake Off’ season 4

“The Great South African Bake Off” fans are in for a tasty treat as Lesego Thlabi, aka “Coconut Kelz”, has been announced as the host of the new season.
Season 4 will premiere on August 9 on BBC Lifestyle (DStv channel 174) with international multi-award winning culinary giants Siba Mtongana and Paul Hartmann in search of the nation’s best amateur baker.
Hosted by comedians Kelz and Glen Biderman-Pam, viewers are guaranteed of a fun-filled offering.
The South African format will once again be produced by local award-winning production company Rapid Blue.
Starting with 12 contestants, each week the bakers will race against the clock to deliver a mouth-watering, show-stopping creation and after 10 weeks of whisking, kneading and piping, only one will be crowned the winner.
Tom Balfour, director of programming and commissioning at BBC Studios, said, this season, the judges bring skill, knowledge and expertise to the panel while the hosts bring experience and wit.
Ziyanda Ngcaba, managing director at Rapid Blue, said: “We are so excited to reveal the incredible cast for ‘The Great South African Bake Off’ season 4. We’ve selected the very best and I can’t wait for our South African viewers to be inspired and entertained by the show this August.”
“The Great South African Bake Off” season 4 will air on BBC Lifestyle (DStv channel 174) from Wednesday, August 9, at 8pm.