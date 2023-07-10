If politics doesn’t work out for Mmusi Maimane, maybe he should consider moving into entertainment

No one saw it coming when the identity of ‘The Masked Singer South Africa’’s formidable Warrior was unveiled on Saturday night’s show. The person behind the mask turned out to be local politician Mmusi Maimane.

The Build One South Africa party leader was the sixth South African celebrity ousted from the mystery singing contest. In the hopes of nailing the mystery of who is behind the mask, media mogul Tbo Touch also joined sleuths J’Something, Somizi, Sithelo Shozi and Skhumba. Previously, the audience parted with culinary queen The Lazy Makoti (Zebra), Springbok rugby player Victor Matfield (Rooster), soccer legend Doctor Khumalo (Soccerman), investigative journalist Bongani Bingwa (Banana) and comedy veteran David Kau (Hippo).

As per usual, the detectives on duty were entirely baffled by Warrior and his spectacular mask during the previous round. From Warrior’s clandestine clues, Sithelo gauged that the hardworking, book-smart person belonged in the corporate world and then correctly guessed that he might be a politician. Her guess was Fikile Mabula However, Warrior’s dancing moves made J’Something believe it was hip hop star Big Zulu, while Skhumba locked in Papa Penny.

Hearing that Warrior shared a nickname, Somizi’s guess was soccer star Brian Baloyi. This week, Warrior’s performance of “Easy” by The Commodores once again didn’t match the tone of his tips. He let slip that his name, the first thing he owned, must be valued, that he’s married to the fairest lady in the land and takes religion seriously.

Latching onto a significant date in Warrior’s life helped J’Something crack the code. Yet, the panel burst out laughing when J’Something suggested Mmusi Maimane.

With their final guesses, Somizi and Tbo Touch changed their mind to former rugby captain Francois Pienaar. Everyone’s jaws dropped when Mmusi appeared from behind the Warrior mask. Only J’Something was spot on. Mmusi, loving the experience, told the audience he decided to be on the show because his children love the international version: “Kgosi, Kgalaletso and Kutlwano will think I’m a cool guy.”