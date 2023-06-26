‘The Masked Singer South Africa’s Banana has been revealed. And no, it’s not Jacob Zuma

‘The Masked Singer South Africa’ detectives J’Something, Somizi, Sithelo Shozi and Skhumba were all floored when Banana peeled off his mask to reveal his true identity as Bongani Bingwa. Bingwa, an experienced investigative journalist, threw the four celebrity detectives off the mark with some obscure clues and a silky smooth voice that caught them completely off guard.

An interesting clue was shared at one point, "One could call him the undertaker because he has had his fair share of digging in the graveyard." J'Something took this as a hint that it must be a radio presenter working the midnight shift.

Somizi then took it one step further as he interpreted Banana’s headphones as a sign that they were dealing with a DJ who mixes music late at night before guessing that it was Oscar Mbo or DJ Cleo. Sithelo on the other hand interpreted “the graveyard shift” as someone who is not afraid to put in the hard work. She later guessed that only a theatre performer could project his voice like that before opting for Sello Maake KaNcube. Skhumba also agreed with the element of theatre, but he felt Banana could only hail from KZN. And so he ultimately opted for Grammy Award winner Zakes Bantwini.

When the detectives had to lock in their final guesses, J’Something went with DJ Fresh, Somizi and Sithelo went with Sello Maake KaNcube, and Skhumba remained sold on Zakes Bantwini. “Just the idea of being picked up by a car, being covered so that nobody could see me, and when arriving somebody is saying, ‘Banana on the move. Banana on the move’ – it was quite like something I had never experienced before,” said Bingwa of his experience on the show. With Hippo, Rooster, Soccerman and Banana being unmasked, Tree, Elephant, Warrior, Hippo, Watermelon, Sunflower, Doughnut, Lollipop, Rhino, Robot, Fox and Lion will return for the next round.