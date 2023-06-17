The Masked Singer SA: Will it be Jacob Zuma behind the mask?

Johannesburg - The Masked Singer SA is expected to serve up its biggest surprise yet. Tongues are wagging that former president, Jacob Zuma may be unmasked but audiences will have to tune in to see if it will be Zuma and if he can even sing? The electric first episode of the Masked Singer SA received rave reviews for the multi-talented media personality and entertainment production company owner, Anele Mdoda, weeks of precision preparation had gone in ahead of the launch of the show.

Nothing but perfection was the everyday anthem for Rose and Oaks Media, the black female owned production company headed by Mdoda, and the key force responsible for bringing the world renowned show to local audiences. The South African version of the Masked Singer, launched on Saturday, May 3 on SABC 1 and on S3. The show follows the same winning formula as its international counterparts. Celebrities don elaborate masks and costumes to conceal their identities while singing some of the world’s most popular songs. A panel of celebrity detectives, along with the studio audience, must guess who is behind the mask. Each week, the least popular contestant is eliminated, leading to moments of surprise and delight as masks fall in the great reveal. Mdoda said considerable investment was made to ensure world-class set design, classy and unique costumes, and the highest level production value.

“From start to finish, audiences will be captivated by the breathtakingly spectacular and splendour of costumes and masks as well as by the mystery of this ultimate celebrity guessing game. It is a dazzling detective show which will have audiences on the edge of their seats.” SABC Head of Local Productions, Lala Tuku said the show sets a new standard in television production. “The exquisite innovation and sheer beauty of masks and costumes, the high calibre of celebrities and top notch detective panel is certain to make this one of the biggest and most popular shows not only in South Africa but on the African continent as a whole. We are intentional about moving the needle to greater heights when it comes to entertaining our audiences,” she said.

Primedia Group's Chief Revenue Officer, Lindile Xoko, emphasised the importance of investing, developing, and supporting the creation of high-quality local content and Black production talent. “The economic impact of The Masked Singer South Africa is substantial, with a production budget of R70 million. The involvement of sponsors, advertisers, and streaming platforms, has secured the financial success of the production. Marketers are clamouring for advertising spots which are in short supply, and advertisers who want their brands associated with this family fun show are competing for sponsorship opportunities,” said Xoko. It was showtime at its best last Saturday night as the show’s host, comedian, Mpho Popps, and his prestigious panel of “detectives,” media personalities Somizi Mhlongo, DJ Sithelo Shozi, comedian Skhumba, and musician J’Something, where honoured at the exclusive premier viewing event in Hyde Park, Johannesburg.

For the first time on South African screens, our favourite stars and personalities battled it out on SABC 1 and S3, and saw riveting performances from Zebra, Warrior, Tree, and Elephant. If excitement was the opening line for the launch episode of South Africa’s Masked Singer, exhilaration was its final note as the studio audience rose in anticipation and chanted “Take if off, take it off as they took Zebra’s mask off to reveal none other than The Lazy Makoti aka Mogau Seshoene. Seshoene, a celebrity chef and author of a winning cookbook belted out Lira’s “Ngiyazifela” with a super-star powered voice and gusto. It was a real feast for audiences who were shocked to discover the petite gourmet star behind the fantastical Zebra mask and costume. Two of the four detectives had correctly detected that it was Lazy Makoti behind the costume. But all eyes will be on next week’s show to see if the former first citizen will be behind one of the masks.