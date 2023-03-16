James Sithole and Sipho Mbele helm Mzansi Magic’s first isiNdebele offering ‘Komkhulu’

Sundays are going get a shake-up as Mzansi Magic is set to debut the channel’s first isiNdebele offering, “Komkhulu”, in April. The show takes viewers to Mpumalanga’s countryside, home to the chiefdom of “Komkhulu”, ruled by Chief Masoso Mbonani, a young Ndebele king.

With the backdrop of a chiefdom that is one of the richest in the province, Chief Masoso’s (portrayed by Mandla NtjebeDotCom Mnguni) legacy is at stake if he cannot produce an heir to the throne. “What I loved most about it is the fact that the character is totally different from the real me and it teaches me lots about the happenings within the royal home and the custom in general,” Mnguni told IOL Entertainment. The dynamic and charming king turns into a desperate man as he struggles to find a way to protect his chiefdom and secure the future of his dynasty before he risks others taking control of the throne.

“I'm so in love with the language (isiNdebele) as it is my origin language and the fact that it is in the pipeline of being recognized nationally,” added Mnguni. Having traditionally catered for IsiZulu, IsiXhosa, Sepedi, Setswana/Sesotho audiences, Mzansi Magic is now widening the net. “Traditionally we’ve catered for our isiZulu, isiXhosa, Sepedi, Setswana/Sesotho audiences, and the success and warm reception to those shows proved that our subscribers appreciate diverse content and storytelling.

“We are now working on expanding our range to cater to other language groups, starting with isiNdebele," said Shirley Adonisi, director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net. She added: “Creating more content that reflects the diversity of cultures and perspectives of our viewers is a priority for us. “We want to ensure that our content is authentic and reflects the true culture and spirit of the communities within which we operate.”

An intrigue-filled 13-episode drama, Chief Masoso's uncle and village headman Hlangabeza (played by Sipho Mbele) sees an opportunity to assume the role of king – and so a power struggle begins within the family, launching into a series of tragic events. “Komkhulu” also stars “Scandal” actor James Sithole, who is a linguist, proficient in five languages, isiNdebele, Tshivenda, Xitsonga, Sepedi and English. He wowed viewers with use of Sepitori (Pretoria lingo). Produced by Rhythm World Productions, “Komkhulu” explores the complexities of power struggles.