Linda Sokhulu leads star-studded cast of new dramedy ‘Grown Woman’

Friday nights on 1Magic have become the home of edgy, boundary-pushing shows about women taking charge of their lives and narratives. This has been seen on shows such as “Entangled”, “Unmarried” and “Lavish” and now the channel is sticking to this theme with their newest show, “Grown Woman”, a risqué dramedy.

Produced by Red Pepper Pictures, the series stars award-winning actress Linda Sokhulu (“Housekeepers”, “Umkhokha”) as Tina. Tina Hlatshwayo finds herself having to press the restart button at age 49 and a year into widowhood. She finds herself navigating a new world with a much younger, very hot new lover and has to deal with her family and friends’ reaction. After the death of her husband Sbu, Tina – known to many as ‘Mrs H’ – has to learn a new way of living not just for her two children (Sakhile, played by Mahlangu, and Noxee, played by Mhlongo), but for herself.

Having been married for 25 years, she spent all her time balancing work and home, but with the children grown and her husband gone, it’s time for her to look inwards and figure out who she is and what makes her happy. On this new journey, she encounters a handsome, much younger man, Rakwena (known as “Ra”, and played by Moeko), who helps her rediscover herself and brings about a much-needed sexual awakening. How will her loved ones react to her changing lifestyle?

The cast features well-known names in the industry: Bohang Moeko (“Ring of Lies”, “The Queen”); Sandile Mahlangu (“Isithembiso”, “Noughts and Crosses”); Bahumi Mhlongo (“Living the Dream with Somizi”, “Dream: The Lebo Mathosa Story”); Nandi Nyembe (“Isibaya”, “Reyka”); and Hlubi Mboya (“It’s Complicated”). “Grown Woman” premières on 1Magic (DStv Channel 103) on February 3 at 9.30pm.