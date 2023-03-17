Mixed reactions to Sello Sebotsane’s ‘Scandal!’ casting following GBV allegations

Actor Sello Sebotsane has been cast in e.tv soapie “Scandal!” just weeks after his ex-wife Shoki Mmola, who accused him of abuse, began her role on the award-winning production. Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela reported that the controversial actor had been cast in “Scandal!” as “Prosecutor Serwalo – a corrupt prosecutor who will release Amo from jail.”

Tweeps were quick to question the casting, especially since Mmola had, in 2018, levelled allegations of abuse against her ex-husband. The former “Skeem Saam” actor obtained a protection order and opened a case of domestic violence and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm against Sebotsane. @Maphondla_N tweeted: “Wait his ex wife just joined 😳.”

@iss_mamii tweeted; “isn’t his ex wife also on the show ? why would they do that knowing very well he was alleged to be abusive towards her?” isn’t his ex wife also on the show ? why would they do that knowing very well he was alleged to be abusive towards her? — Skylar🦄❤️ (@iss_mamii) March 16, 2023 @WJonga said: “I remember reading a statement where he almost choked her to death, so their excuse is tht she is not shooting at the moment... I love @etvScandal bt ths is really disappointing.” I remember reading a statement where he almost choked her to death, so their excuse is tht she is not shooting at the moment... I love @etvScandal bt ths is really disappointing. — melanindread♎ (@WJonga) March 16, 2023 Mphela further reported that the channel said Mmola is not shooting at the moment. Mmola portays Prudence Molepo (Vuvu’s mother).

“Been in touch with the channel and they telling me that Shoki Mmola, who is Sello Sebotsane’s ex wife, is not shooting at the moment. Mphela reported: “I guess that means they didn’t end up on the same set? 🤷🏾‍♂️” However, tweeps are still not convinced and have raised their views on Mmola having to face her alleged abuser in her new work environment.